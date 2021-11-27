The “Laro’t Saya sa Parke” grassroots program, an effort of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to “attract the Filipino family into playing and learning sports together,” was relaunched recently by the city government of Puerto Princesa.

Atty. Gregorio Austria, city sports director, said in a press statement Thursday that it was reintroduced on November 17 to offer free sports training and lessons for residents aged 12 and above every Wednesday to Saturday, from 4-6 p.m. at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex for seven non-contact sports: table tennis, athletics, cycling, futsal drills, anyo for arnis, pooemsae for taekwondo, and Zumba.

“Ang Laro’t Saya sa Parke ay programa ng PSC in partnership with the city government of Puerto Princesa through the City Sports Office (CSO). Tayo po ay sama-samang mag-ehersisyo upang maging malakas ang ating katawan at maging ang ating isipan,” Atty. Greogorio Austria, city sports director, mentioned in a press statement given to PN on Thursday.

Austria assured that health and safety protocols will be strictly observed throughout the program.

Except for Zumba, which can accommodate up to 100 people, the remainder of the non-contact sports will only accommodate up to 30 people.

All city sports coaches and staff are also fully-vaccinated to ensure the safety of participants, Austria said.







On the other hand, he encouraged participants and parents to get vaccinated to better benefit from the program.

As of writing, a total of 86 participants are enrolled in various sports training. They paraded during the opening ceremonies led by city mayor Lucilo R. Bayron represented by city administrator Atty. Arnel M. Pedrosa, and city sports director Atty. Gregorio Austria.

Sports and fitness enthusiasts and families interested in joining Laro’t Saya sa Parke are free to visit the Sports Complex during the above-mentioned time and those who want to enroll in the trainings may coordinate with the city sports office located at the grandstand of RVM sports Complex.