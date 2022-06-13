The city government has begun preparations for a series of major local festivitie, including the Pista Y Ang Kagueban slated on the last Saturday of June, and the Balayong Tree Planting Nurturing festival in the last month of July.

The annual tree planting events organized by the city government had been suspended due to the COVID-19 restrictions and will only be resumed this year.

“Hindi pa rin sya tulad nung dati natin kasi parang bagong programa na naman itong ire-restart natin,” city mayor Lucilo Bayron said.

Aside from the Pista Y Ang Kagueban, he said the city will once again hold a Subaraw Festival in November.

Bayron said he wants to make Subaraw Festival an international event, which celebrates the inclusion of the Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR) in the New Seven Wonders of Nature.

“Although tulad ng ibang events natin na natigil, e halos nagsisimula tayo pero ang ating plano talaga sa Subaraw Festival is to make this an international event,” he said.

He noted that unlike most festivities around the country that are based on religious themes, the Subaraw festival celebrates the environment and biodiversity.

“Pambihirang international event sa Pilipinas dahil dito sa Pilipinas dahil karamihan ng event ay religious talaga ang motif. Ito, ang motif nito ay biodiversity,” he said.