The Philsys Birth Registration Assistance Project (PBRAP) provided 38 residents of the northwestern barangays of Puerto Princesa with new and free Certificates of Live Birth (COLB).

As part of the project, 27 residents of Brgy. Salvacion and 11 residents of Brgy. Tagabinet were registered and given Philippine Statistics Authority-authenticated copies of their birth certificates printed on security paper.

During an awards ceremony held on Friday, February 3, City Civil Registrar Bjorn Blas provided an overview of the PBRAP and the significance of a birth certificate as a form of identification and a prerequisite for receiving government-funded social services.

PBRAP is a PSA and Office of the City Civil Registrar initiative that aims to register 99.5% of Filipinos by 2024.

Deputy mayor for north western barangays Roy Ventura lauded the project and urged more residents of the city to have themselves registered under the program.

