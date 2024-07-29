The city police reported a 9.2% decrease, representing 30 fewer crimes, in the crime rate for the first half of 2024, dropping from 329 last year to 229.

Police Major Alivic Rentino, acting chief of the City Investigation and Detective Management Unit at the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), attributed the decrease in crime rates mainly to a reduction in incidents classified under Republic Act 9262.

The Act focuses on the protection against violence and abuse of women and their children and is classified as a non-index crime in the Public Order Indicator.

Rentino said the Peace and Order Indicator (POI) for the period under review decreased by 8.59%, dropping from 256 incidents in the previous period to 234 in the current period.

The PPCPO credits this reduction to proactive police operations, including community awareness campaigns, information drives on social media, flyer distributions, and enhanced police presence through mobile patrolling, daily checkpoints, and operations such as OPlan Bakal.

The efforts also included continuous coordination with local government units, barangay officials, non-government organizations, and other law enforcement agencies.

Rentino stated that there was a decrease too in index crimes, which include severe offenses like murder and robbery, by 17.14%, or 12 incidents. Non-index crimes also decreased by 5.38%, or 10 incidents.

While theft remained constant, the number of robbery incidents saw an increase, particularly among the unemployed aged 30-39, primarily through methods like “salisi” and qualified theft.

“This office consistently reminded all City Police Stations (CPS) to coordinate and encouraged all business owners and building administrators to install additional CCTV and other security monitoring devices to deter criminals or, at the very least, to identify them more easily,” Rentino said on July 24 during a media forum at the PPCPO.

He also noted that the PPCPO is further strengthening its police presence, particularly in commercial or business areas and on the streets, especially at night. They are also reminding residents to secure their homes to prevent burglaries.

Recently, a spate of thefts and burglaries has been reported in Barangay Sta. Monica, including an incident at a boarding house where a laptop and cash were stolen on July 25.

According to information obtained by Palawan News, it was reported that the screen of the window was punctured and the jalousie removed, which allowed the perpetrator to open the door of the boarding house. The theft was discovered upon the arrival of the victim’s grandchild.

“Isa yan sa mga barangay na mataas ang theft incident,” Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin, spokesperson of the PPCPO, told Palawan News in a separate interview.

“Meron na tayong regular mobile patrolling, kasama ang mga tanod. May awareness campaign din on how to avoid theft and robbery na pinapadala namin sa mga group chat ng OPlan KAMALAY ng bawat purok ng isang barangay,” she added.

OPlan KAMALAY, short for Kapulisan at Mamamayan Magkakampi sa Kaayusan at Kapayapaan, is a recently launched community-based crime prevention initiative. This program encourages residents to collaborate with the police in maintaining safety and security in their neighborhoods.

Iquin explained that Sta. Monica is densely populated and hosts a variety of establishments, including schools and businesses, making it an attractive area for perpetrators of theft and burglaries. The high foot traffic and concentration of valuable assets increase the likelihood of successful thefts.

She said if residents are not vigilant with their personal belongings, they are more susceptible to becoming victims of “salisi” or distraction theft and other types of theft, enhancing the area’s vulnerability to criminal activities.

Rentino said the Average Monthly Crime Rate (AMCR) of the POI, also improved, decreasing by 1.30 points or 8.59% to 13.80, indicating roughly two incidents per 100,000 population.

During this reporting period, 151 of the 234 recorded peace and order incidents were resolved, resulting in a Crime Solution Efficiency (CSE) rating of 64.53%, which is a 4.22% drop from the previous period’s 68.75% CSE, where 176 out of 256 incidents were solved.

Currently, several cases are still pending, awaiting resolution from the City Prosecutor’s Office or the issuance of warrants of arrest by the concerned court.

This contrasts with the previous year, where a higher number of cases were resolved and arrests made, contributing to the superior CSE.

The Crime Clearance Efficiency (CCE) during this time was 98.29%, with 230 out of the 234 registered incidents being successfully resolved. This indicates a marginal decrease of 1.71% compared to the preceding period, during which there was a flawless CCE rating of 100% and all 256 incidents were resolved.

Last month, PPCPO’s crime report showed a reduction of 31.03% in the city’s crime rates during the first five months of 2024. The addition of new police stations and enhanced community policing efforts have been central to this success, said Iquin.

From January to May, the PPCPO recorded only 40 incidents, down from 58 in the same timeframe last year. Violent crimes have seen decreases, with rape cases dropping by 68.18% and murders by 50%. The report also noted slight increases in theft and robbery, with theft rising by 7.14% and robbery by 28.57%.