The Puerto Princesa government paid tribute to the legacy of the late Edward S. Hagedorn, former mayor and 3rd District Representative, by bestowing his name upon the city coliseum, thereby immortalizing his contributions to the community.

In a ceremony held in front of the coliseum last Saturday, city government officials, led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron, and the family of Hagedorn, unveiled the marker for the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum.

The coliseum was named the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum by virtue of City Ordinance No. 1228-2023, approved by the Sangguniang Panlungsod on October 10, 2023.

During a short program at the unveiling of the marker, Hagedorn’s widow, Ma. Elena, recalled how the idea of having a coliseum came to mind when the city government had visitors but could not find a suitable meeting place.

She mentioned that the meeting was held at the covered gym of the Palawan Electric Cooperative. Despite being open and equipped with numerous electric fans, the venue was still hot, causing the makeup of the women to melt. She noted that the idea was inspired when the late former mayor visited their daughter, Eva Christie, saw a coliseum there, and immediately envisioned building one in Puerto Princesa.

“Now we have this structure which the youth will inherit. Hindi sa amin ito, pangalan lang ni Edward Hagedorn yan because it was his time (as mayor) when this was constructed. Just like what Mayor Bayron told me, ang magmamana nito ay ang kabataan,” she said.

“Ang gusto ko lang sana ay ma-maintain natin yung kagandahan ng coliseum, yung kalagayan niya, huwag natin pababayaan dahil part na rin ito ng history natin,” she added.

Eva Christie, on the other hand, stated that after the construction of the coliseum was finished, there was already a proposal to name it after Hagedorn but the family refused.

“It was a regret back then but we’re happy now because he deserves it,” Hagedorn’s daughter said.

Meanwhile, Bayron also praised Hagedorn’s contributions to the city, stating that the coliseum is one of his greatest legacies in the city, having played a key role in its construction.

“Mayor Hagedorn was not just a mayor. He was a visionary who worked for the betterment of the city. The city coliseum stands as a testament to his vision and determination,” Bayron said.

“Today, as we unveil this marker in his honor, we pay tribute to his leadership. May this marker serve as a lasting tribute to Mayor ESH’s contributions to our city, and a reminder to the future generations of the impact that a dedicated individual can have on the government,” he added.