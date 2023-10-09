The tourism office in Puerto Princesa has recorded 404,752 tourist arrivals from January to October 6 using the web tool “Tourism Live Inventory and Statistics of Tourist Arrivals” (TourLISTA) provided by the tourism department in Mimaropa.

Demetrio Alvior Jr., chief of the City Tourism Department (CTD), expressed confidence that the number of tourist arrivals will continue to rise in the coming months, especially with the approaching holiday season.

“Maganda ang bilang ng mga darating na turista kasi sunod sunod ang mangyayaring events bago matapos ang taon,” Alvior said. He encouraged accommodation establishments to promptly submit their guest data.

Some important upcoming events include the World Table Tennis Youth Contender taking place from October 15 to 21 at the City Coliseum, with participation expected from 12 countries. Additionally, there’s the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa and the Dragon Boat Competition scheduled for November.

Alvior mentioned that these events will positively impact the city’s tourism numbers and urged stakeholders to be prepared to offer the best services, showcasing the renowned Filipino hospitality.