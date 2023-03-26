Summer has officially kicked off in the country as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a Caution to Danger warning to 30 locations that recorded a high heat index on Saturday, March 25, including Puerto Princesa at 40°C.

According to the weather bureau, the heat index is the actual air temperature combined with humidity that is being felt by people.

Baguio City, which is known as the summer capital of the Philippines because it has cool weather, had a heat index of 27°C. The lowest recorded in the country on that day.

Even so, a “Caution” sign was put up in the area because being out in the sun for a long time and doing things could cause fatigue and heat cramps.

Puerto Princesa was warned to be very careful because heat indices between 32°C and 41°C could cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke.

Maasin City in Southern Leyte, which recorded 43°C, was placed in danger with high chances of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

The highest heat index that PAGASA has ever measured was 53 °C in Dagupan City on March 17, 2016.

Before the adoption of the heat index, Manila recorded the hottest day on April 30, 1915, at 38 °C.

