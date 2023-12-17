Local government units in Mimaropa, including Puerto Princesa City, were honored for their achievements in integrating local health systems.

The Health Systems Awards (HSA) ceremony on December 14 acknowledged their efforts in Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan, based on the Local Health Systems Maturity Level (LHSML).

The Puerto Princesa City Health Office, led by Dr. Ricardo Panganiban, is one of the local government units (LGUs) that received recognition in the Local Health Systems Development (LHSD). It gained the FT-Top Up Fund Utilization Front Runner Award, Disaster Resilient City Award, and Functional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit Award.

The Department of Health (DOH), in collaboration with the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), led this initiative to strengthen health systems in the Mimaropa region.

The awards ceremony, led in Mimaropa by Regional Director Dr. Mario Baquilod, took place at Lucky China Town Hotel in Manila.

The ceremony saw the participation of governors, mayors, MCCs, DMOs, and representatives from LGUs, CHOs, MHOs, PDOHOs, partner agencies, and collaborators from Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan.

Acting Undersecretary and Chief of Staff at the Office of the Secretary of Health, Dr. Gloria Balboa, presented a keynote address underscoring the significance of translating national health policies, plans, and programs into tangible initiatives.

“Delivering well on the core areas of health systems development is a legacy that you can certainly be proud of. As public servants, we all have the moral responsibility to achieve genuine development for the country and community. And to our LGUs here, congratulations for being able to translate national health policies, plans and programs into concrete and visible actions,” she said.

“Rest assured that DOH will continue to work with you, as we set our eyes towards the achievement of the department’s 8-point action agenda, especially Action Agenda No. 1, which states that ‘Bawat Pilipino, Ramdam ang kalusugan,'” she said.

The awarding ceremony consisted of two segments: recognition of Field Health Operations (FHOP), Health Facility Development Unit (HFDU), Center for Regional Epidemiology and Technology Enhancement Unit (CRE@TE), Regulation Licensing and Enforcement Division (RLED), and Management Support Division (MSD) followed by Local Health System Division (LHSD). The event concluded with FHOP’s presentation of the 2022 LGU Health Scorecard, and Dr. Ma. Vilma Diez, Assistant Regional Director, delivered a closing message.

The ceremony featured plaques of recognition and appreciation, as well as special awards.

Winners received cash prizes ranging from P20,000 to P200,000. In addition, selected awardees were presented with an automated external defibrillator (AED) valued at P500,000.

The DOH in Mimaropa said the event provided a professional platform for recognition, information dissemination, and stakeholder engagement. It aimed to highlight the LGUs’ efforts in healthcare integration and their contributions to the region’s health systems.