A Mitsubishi Mirage service vehicle was donated to the city government of Puerto Princesa by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation on Friday at the New Green City Hall.

The donation was led by the company’s president and CEO, Takeshi Hara, and vice president, Winston Ong Lo, through Maximotors Corporation in Palawan.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron, who personally received the donation, expressed the city government’s gratitude to Hara and Lo. The service vehicle was donated in celebration of Maximotors Corporation’s 10th anniversary.

“We will use this car for our governance in the City of Puerto Princesa,” said the mayor.

The Mitsubishi Mirage is embellished with the official seal of the Puerto Princesa City Government.

Hara expressed his gratitude to Bayron and the city government for their unwavering support to Mitsubishi and Maximotors.

He also shared Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporations’ local motto, “Life Made Better,” and conveyed his optimism for the continued growth of the city in the future.