For Palaweño transman Kitt Cutay, the journey toward affirming his true self involves frequent trips to Manila. These visits are essential for the health treatments connected to his transitioning process, which underscores the broader challenges faced by the transgender community in Palawan.

Trans health is a critical issue for the LGBTQIA+ community, emphasizing the need for accessible medical care, hormone therapy, and mental health support. However, the lack of local resources forces individuals like Kitt to seek necessary treatments far from home, highlighting a gap in the healthcare system for transgender people in Palawan.

Based on the data of Amos Tara! Community Center, there are around 200 to 350 members of the trans community in the city of Puerto Princesa. Over 40 of whom are transmen, a person who was registered as female at birth but who lives and identifies as a man

They have been the focus of a series of health consultations conducted by Amos Tara and their partners as they kick-off this year’s Pride Month celebration in the city.

“Napaka importante nito,” Cutay said, stressing that this is the first time an event of this kind was held in Puerto Princesa.

“Importante siya kasi makakatulong siya sa mga members ng trans community na walang proper consultation. At least sa tulong nito, magkakaroon sila ng awareness kung tama ba yung ginagawa nila,” he stressed.

Kitt Cutay shares his struggles and experiences as a trans man with the local trans community. (Photo from Amos Tara!)

“Amos Tara! Center manager Maria Charisma Deriada explained that the negative effects of improper biomedical transitioning have posed a threat to the local trans community, especially in Palawan, where there are no trans health clinics and medical professionals who can conduct laboratory tests and prescribe proper medication.

“Nakita sa study na marami sa mga transgenders na nagte-take ng self-medicated hormones ang nagkakaroon ng health issues pagdating ng age 40 to 50. And sometimes, naglelead din ito sa early death,” she explained.

Aside from the series of consultations, Amos Tara aims to organize the local trans community and establish a fully functional trans health clinic in the city.

But the plight of the trans community goes far beyond proper biomedical transitioning. Community acceptance remains a challenge for them, as gender-based discrimination and violence still persist despite the information explosion through traditional and social media.

“Sa Palawan kasi ang kilala lang ng mga tao ay yung mga bakla at tomboy,” Kitt explained.

“Kahit ako na nakapagtransition na, yung mga dating nakakakilala sa akin, tinatawag pa rin akong Miss,” he said.

“Kaya ko nga inalign yung katawan ko sa gender ko para ma address ako ng tama,” he complained.

In 2019, the World Health Organization removed transgender identity from mental health disorders because of a ‘better understanding that this was not actually a mental health condition’.

WHO now refers to transgenderism as “gender incongruence,” characterized by “a marked and persistent incongruence between an individual’s experienced gender and their assigned sex, which often leads to a desire to transition in order to live and be accepted as a person of their experienced gender.” This may involve hormonal treatment, surgery, or other healthcare services to align the individual’s body with their experienced gender, as much as desired and to the extent possible.

Aside from being misgendered, members of the trans community also face discrimination in securing jobs, especially in the tourism industry.

“Hindi sila matanggap sa trabaho dahil hindi sila “pwede” sa frontline work pang “back” office lang sila, especially in the tourism industry kahit qualified sila, nakapagtapos sila at marami silang training. Hindi sila tanggap,” Deriada lamented.

Both Cutay and Deriada agree that while the passing of the SOGIESC Equality Bill would be a significant step forward for the LGBTQIA+ community, genuine acceptance from the public is crucial for providing the community the support they deserve.

“Lahat naman tayo may SOGIE kung titingnan mo ng mabuti. Mas nabibigyang diin lang kami kasi part kami ng gender minority,” Cutay said.

“Maging bukas lang ang pag-iisip na nag-eexist kaming mga trans men at trans women,” he said.

Amos Tara! Booth during Baragatan sa Palawan 2024. Photo from Amos Tara!

As this legislation remains to be a shot to the moon, Amos Tara! Continues to advocate to provide a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community in the city.

“Kung hindi sila welcome sa bahay nila, sa school nila, Amos Tara! is a safe space po para sa lahat. Meron kaming support group ng mga volunteers to help them. They can hang out and i-express ang sarili nila,” Deriada said.

With the support from the City Government’s LGBT Community Project and other partners, Amos Tara! continue to empower the queer community with programs that go beyond the celebration of Pride Month including mental health and livelihood support and projects that continue to advocate and inspire the community to become allies of the LGBTQIA+ community.