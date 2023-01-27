The city government’s environment office has begun preparations for this year’s Love Affair with Nature, an event that celebrates Valentine’s Day through the mass planting of mangroves in a designated coastal area in Puerto Princesa.

According to the City Information Office (CIO), the Love Affair with Nature, or LAWN, on February 14 will take place in Sitio Bucana Brgy. Iwahig.

It is a two-hectare site that is already being prepared by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) and other line city offices for the planting of approximately 5,000 mangrove seedlings.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not implemented in-person for almost three years.

One activity planned for the event will be potting, which involves placing soil in polybags into which mangrove propagules can be inserted. They will be brought to the City ENRO nursery and used the following year.

There will also be a mass wedding, or Kasalang Bayan, for approximately one hundred couples whose vows will be administered by Mayor Lucilo Bayron. The majority of couples are those who have lived together for five years but are not married.

Dreu Manlawe of the City Oplan Linis said the mass wedding will come back after two years of hiatus because of the pandemic.

“Marami na ang nakapag-prepare at may balak na talagang magpakasal. Excited po sila na mag-file at magbigay ng mga requirements nila. Tuloy tuloy pa rin ang tanggapan natin ng mga paunang requirments,” he told the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa radio program of the City Tourism Department (CTD) recently.

Manlawe said the mass wedding also welcomes married couples who desire to renew their vows.

