This year’s Pangalipay sa Baybay in April will be an in-person event due to relaxed public health protocols and removing of travel restrictions.

Festivities will begin on April 25 at the City Baywalk, where there will be a concert and opening ceremony to kick off the event. However, as early as March, the City Tourism Office (CTO) is already calling for participants who will join their various contests.

“Ang unang plano is virtual ang celebration, pero dahil nagbago na ang Alert Level natin, in-person na ang ating mga events,” CTO officer Demetrio Alvior, Jr. said in an interview on Monday.

He also advised that event dates may change, depending on various reasons such as the city’s alert level.

- Advertisement -

Interested participants may go to the Puerto Princesa Tourism Facebook page to join their various contests. These include the dancesport and OPM singing contests on April 26, modern dance and songwriting contest on April 27. Participants may sign up or submit their entries on official social media pages. Cash prizes await the winners.

On April 28, there will be a Bedbed Fashion Show, which will be both a showcase and contest of clothing made by local designers. Lastly, on April 29, the Baywalk Bodies pageant competition will be held, with its pre-selected candidates.

Since 2005, Pangalipay sa Baybay is celebrated every April in Puerto Princesa City, following the Balayong Festival that happens in March. It is also celebrated at the City Baywalk, which overlooks the Puerto Princesa Bay.