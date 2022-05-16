Bishop Socrates Mesiona of the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) extended his support and prayed for the city administration’s prosperity as he congratulated the reelected and newly elected government officials.

Bishop Mesiona manifested the vicariate’s support during the city government’s Monday morning flag ceremony.

“Sa ngalan po ng Bikaryato Apostoliko ng Puerto Princesa, ipinapaabot namin ang mainit na pagbati sa mga nanalo sa nakaraang halalan,” Mesiona said.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron, vice mayor Nancy Socrates, and councilors Patrick Hagedorn, Herbert Dilig, Elgin Robert Damasco, Jimmy Carbonell, Nesario Awat, and Henry Gadiano were all re-elected. Raine Bayron is the newest elected councilor, while Feliboy Oliveros, Jonjie Rodriguez, and Luis Marcaida III are the returning councilors.

Mesiona stated that after the long process of election campaign, it is the people who are the real winners.

“It was a grueling and demanding campaign pero hindi natin nakitang napapagod sila. I believe it is because of their desire to serve. Pag nandoon kasi yung desire natin to serve, parang hindi tayo napapagod. At the end of the day, in a democratic process, ang laging nagwawagi ay ang taong bayan – kasi nanalo ang ating mga bagong halal and they have been entrusted dahil naniniwala ang mga tao sa kanila, so we are all winners here,” he said.

Similarly, the prelate equated leading a government to that of fathers and mothers caring for their family, since people view government officials as their parents.

He urged Bayron to treat the city’s residents as if they were his own children, and to love them as he loves his own.

“In the catholic teaching of the church, nakakatuwa, yung obedience to civil authority ay inilagay doon sa under the fourth commandment – honor your father and your mother. Nakakatuwa dahil tinitingnan ito ng simbahan na, the civil authority is like parenting – pangangalaga,” he said.

“Tinitingnan natin sila na ama ng ating bayan – mga magulang natin, kaya ang aking mensahe para sa ating mayor at sa kanyang mga katuwang ay pangalagaan po ninyo like parents, kung paano kayo nagmamahal sa inyong mga anak. Kami ang inyong mga anak na umaasa sa inyo, sa inyong pagmamahal, paglilingkod, at para mas lalong lumago tayo, mas lalong ma-develop, mag-improve ang ating buhay,” Mesiona said.

Mesiona stated that the reelected and elected officials, as well as the local administration that they will lead, can expect his prayers for a progressive future.

“Kaya rest assured of my prayers, na sana in the next three years, or even more will be progressive years for the City of Puerto Princesa, sana mas lalong maging maganda ang ating buhay at mas lalong mapaganda natin, hindi lang ang ating syudad kundi ang buong Palawan,” he concluded.