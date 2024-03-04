The Puerto Princesa City Police Office clarified today, March 4, that there was no rape incident involving a 21-year-old woman referred to as alias “Gemma,” as claimed by radio and online news reports.

The city police office provided the clarification after Gemma, the alleged victim, admitted during the investigation by the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of Police Station 2 (PS2), that she fabricated the story of being raped by three men whom she rode with in a tricycle on Saturday, March 2.

Reports of Gemma’s alleged rape surfaced on various news pages on social media on March 3, prompting concern from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), as well as the local government.

Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin stated that Gemma, who works as a household helper in Barangay Bancao-Bancao, confessed that she invented the story because she simply wanted to gain the attention of her live-in partner, who seemed to be neglecting her.

Iquin said that initially, Gemma’s live-in partner reported her as missing to Police Station 1, with no mention of her being raped.

“Naalarma na yong lalaki, nawawala daw ang misis niya. Napuputol ang tawag [at] hindi raw sumasagot,” Iquin said.

When Gemma was found around 11 p.m. on Saturday and was taken to the barangay hall of Sta. Monica, she informed officials there that she had been raped by three men.

Gemma also informed barangay officials that she fell asleep after feeling dizzy, claiming that one of the men had made her smell something.

“Gumawa gawa lang siya [ng kuwento,] gusto lang niyang makuha yong attention ng asawa niya. Ang sabi niya [sa imbestigasyon,] parang siya na lang lahat, parang wala kasing paki yong live-in partner niya,” Iquin stated.

“Sa patuloy na imbestigasyon ng Women and Children Protection Desk ng Police Station 2 inamin ni alyas Gemma na lahat ng kanyang salaysay sa mga awtoridad ay pawang fabricated lamang o walang katotohanan,” she added.

Iquin cautioned the public that disseminating fake news is legally punishable, as is the creation of fabricated stories that induce anxiety among residents.

Individuals who make up stories may face charges of alarm and scandal, she pointed out, especially when authorities are burdened with additional responsibilities, disrupting normal operations.

“May liability yan, puwede yang alarm and scandal—kawawa yong investigator—although trabaho niya ang pag-iimbestiga. Sinamahan pa sa Ospital ng Palawan ang babae, at pina medical exam. Ang tagal din at walang tulog ang imbestigador, samantalang may iba pang gawain,” she said.

PPCPO Director Colonel Ronie Bacuel, meanwhile, said that they assure the public that safety remains their top priority to keep communities secure.

“We urge everyone to be vigilant and discerning when consuming news online. Verify the sources and refrain from perpetuating unfounded rumors that undermine the peace and stability of our beloved city,” he said.

“Let us combat fake news and fabricated stories and promote a power of fact checking before we hit the share button. Together, we can keep Puerto Princesa City safe,” Bacuel added.