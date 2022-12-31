The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) is on the highest level of security alert to keep people safe during New Year’s celebrations.

In a press statement, the PPCPO said that it has deployed uniformed personnel in public areas of convergence such as terminals, malls, churches, parks, and other major thoroughfares.

The city police office warns illegal vendors of firecrackers of the risk of being arrested as well as the use of firecrackers outside the designated areas, or “safety zones.”

The PPCPO highlights its campaign against indiscriminate firing not just for the holiday season but all year round, reminding irresponsible gun owners of the violations and charges they will face under Republic Act 11926, or willful and indiscriminate discharge of firearms.

“As the New Year approaches, we remind everyone of the importance of being safe. The new year is a time for celebration and spending time with loved ones, but it is also a time to be vigilant to protect ourselves and our communities. Life is beautiful. Sama-sama po nating salubungin ang taong 2023 nang may saya at liwanag at higit sa lahat maging ligtas at payapa,” PPCPO chief P/Col. Roberto Bucad said.

