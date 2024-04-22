Personnel from Police Station 3 in Puerto Princesa City, apprehended three individuals listed as wanted by authorities, on Sunday, April 21.

The first arrest was that of 22-year-old Marlo Sevireno Pacio, wanted for violating the Philippine Forestry Code or Presidential Decree 705. The operation took place in Barangay Luzviminda, with the warrant issued by Judge Ryan Haryzell Carino Balicasan.

Following that, 29-year-old Jerick Bonbon Factor, also a resident of Barangay Luzviminda, was apprehended. His detention stemmed from a warrant issued by Judge Paul Jagmis Jr.

Mark Angelo Sanchez Babudyong, 26, ranked as the ninth most wanted individual in the town of Roxas, was apprehended on charges of robbery.

Previously arrested by the same station on March 21 for a similar offense, Babudyong is believed to be involved in a series of robberies in Roxas.

His latest arrest was executed under a warrant issued by Jagmis.