The city government is optimistic that its upcoming hosting of a major sporting event will finally spur the local tourism industry that had been sidetracked by the pandemic.

City mayor Lucilo Bayron said more than 896 triathletes have registered so far in the Ironman 70.3, even exceeding the trend from the last triathlete competition in Cebu.

“Itong Ironman tini-tingnan ko na mag-aangat ng ating turismo at ekonomiya at may posibilidad na maibalik niya ‘yong dati nating tourism arrivals at ‘yong ating ekonomiya,” Bayron said during the flag raising ceremony at the City Hall on Monday.

The Ironman 70.3 is expecting around 1,600 participants from different countries, as its organizers announced that this year’s triathlon race will be staged in Puerto Princesa City on November 13.

- Advertisement -

“Ine-expect na 1,200 minimum na triathletes ‘yong darating magpa-participate. As of kahapon, ang nakapag-register ay 896 na. Mas mataas daw ‘yong registration natin kesa sa last Ironman sa Cebu,” Bayron added.

Ironman Asia (Philippines) is going back to the Philippines after two years of absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puerto Princesa will be the 5th city in the country to host the race, after Camarines Sur, Subic, Cebu and Davao.

“’Yong iba may kasamamng family, ‘yong iba may mekaniko, ‘yong iba na may kasamang masahista or therapist, may kasamang boyfriend o girlfriend, kaya ine-expect na hindi bababa na 3,000 ‘yong directly kasama dito,” Bayron said.

The race consists of a 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer cycle ride, and a 21-kilometer run. It will begin at the Baywalk in Puerto Princesa and end at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex in Barangay Santa Monica.