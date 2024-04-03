Twenty four schools from Puerto Princesa City and different towns in the province of Palawan are now implementing modified learning system due to the extreme heat being experienced since the month of March.

Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan Schools Division Office spokesperson Grace Estefano said Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Dr. Elsie Barrios has already issued a memorandum last March 15, ”reminding school heads of their authority, responsibility and accountability to suspend in-person classes in cases of unfavorable weather and environment conditions.”

Estefano said that, as of now, there are already at least 14 schools that are implementing modified learning system.

Palawan SDO Division Memorandum No. 142, Series of 2024, signed by Barrios last March 15 states the “reiteration of the implementation of modular distance learning as provided in DepEd Order no 37, 2022, or the Guidelines on the cancellation or suspension of classes and workninschoola in the event of natural disasters, power outages/interruptions, and other calamities.”

“The memorandum also states the observance of water break in between class periods is highly encouraged,” Estefano said in a telephone interview with Palawan News.

On the other hand, Puerto Princesa City SDO, Health and Nutrition Section officer in charge Dr. Ailene Dario said SDS Dr. Laida Mascareñas has also signed Division Memorandum No. 122, Series of 2024; last March 20, followed by Memorandum No. 131, dated April 2, with some additional guidelines.

“The memorandum states the requirements needed like proper ventilation in classrooms, suspension of outdoor activities and hydration practices like water break every 30 minutes during class hours,” Dario said in a separate interview.

“And then for the dress code, they are allowed not to wear uniforms and instead, wear light clothings that are comfortable not only for learners but also teachers and other personnel of DepEd,” she added.

Dario further stated the inclusion of the suspension of classes based on DepEd Order no. 37.

She said as of today, there are at least 10 schools that are implementing modified learning system.

“This is not totally suspension or cancellation but they need to conduct alternative or modified learning modalities like, modular, blended or shortened class hours,” Dario explained.

“But they will also have additional activities like in the shortened number of hours, the learners must have additional activities or modules so that their learning hours will be compensated,” she said.