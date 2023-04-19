The city government of Puerto Princesa is offering a P500,000 cash prize to the champion of the upcoming Ironman 70.3 Asia TriClub and Relay Championship, which will take place on November 12 this year.

With the added incentive, organizers said the competition is expected to be fierce as TriClub members push their limits to secure the coveted title in the city.

“Since its inception, the IRONMAN TriClubs mission is to support and celebrate the community of triclubs around the world,” said in a statement by Casey Taker, the global director of Athlete Development of IRONMAN.

Taker said the IRONMAN TriClub Program, with the slogan “Never Race Alone” seeks to promote and celebrate the global triathlon community. The program stimulates friendly competition and delivers special advantages to its members, with over 12,000 IRONMAN TriClubs and over 170,000 TriClub members worldwide.

TriClub points are acquired by adding club members’ individual race finish times, with quicker athletes and larger clubs receiving more points

The Asia TriClub Championship in Puerto Princesa promises to be an exciting race, with teams competing for the title and the P500,000 cash prize. The city’s administration has gone above and beyond to make the event even more thrilling, with the large cash reward providing additional motivation for TriClub members to give it their all on race day.

“The opportunity to win the Asia TriClub Championship in Puerto Princesa is up for grabs,” said Princess Galura, general manager of the IRONMAN Group Sunrise Events, Inc.

“The fastest individual would need the support of the summative points of his TriClub teammates. Having said that, the largest TriClub might be bested by a smaller club that has faster athletes,” she added.

The city government said that it is excited to host the Asia TriClub Championship in Puerto Princesa as it promises to bring not only friendly competition but also economic opportunities since participants and spectators alike will get to experience the beauty and hospitality of Puerto Princesa.

