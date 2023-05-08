The city government of Puerto Princesa is exploring the idea of establishing local cruise ship operation to cater to tourists who want to explore its coastlines.

City Tourism Department (CTD) chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. mentioned this last Friday, May 5, in their Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa radio show. He stated that the regional head of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) paid a visit to the city recently and encouraged it to study the potential of creating a local cruise ship operation.

“Last week, the regional manager of MARINA was here, they are proposing about local cruise ship,” Alvior told Department of Tourism (DOT) MIMAROPA regional director Zeny Pallugna in the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa online radio program.

“Na i-share ko nga yong plan ni mayor. Sabi ko nga, before the pandemic, pinag-uusapan na namin ito, at tuwang-tuwa naman siya kasi sa ikot daw nila sa Pilipinas, Puerto Princesa pa lang ang may plan na magkaroon ng local cruise ship (I already shared the plan of the mayor. I mentioned that even before the pandemic, we were already discussing it, and he was very happy because during their travels around the Philippines, only Puerto Princesa had plans to have a local cruise ship),” he said.

MARINA has been advocating for the promotion of the local cruise shipping industry in the Philippines, proposing the acquisition and operation of cruise ships.

It said previously that companies are being encouraged to operate cruise ships in the Philippines. The objective is to advance the local maritime industry by kick-starting the cruise shipping industry, which in turn would boost the country’s tourism.

