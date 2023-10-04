In a special session this October 4, the members of the City Council expressed their condolences and passed resolutions and an ordinance that honor the late Palawan 3rd District Representative Edward S. Hagedorn, who formerly served as Puerto Princesa mayor.

The resolutions included a posthumous recognition for Hagedorn’s contributions to the tourism industry of Puerto Princesa City, and an ordinance to change the name of the New Green City Hall Building to Edward S. Hagedorn Building, in honor of his significant contributions to to the city and the province of Palawan.

The ordinance will be fast tracked in the city’s next regular session, which will be moved to Tuesday so as to allow the council to attend Hagedorn’s funeral on May 9.

Councilor Elgin Damasco affirmed the importance of honoring Hagedorn’s memory after playing a video message from Senator Bong Go, who expressed his sympathies for the city of Puerto Princesa.

“Ako man ay naging kritiko noon ng ating mambabatas, ngunit sa puso’t diwa ako ay naniniwala na si Congressman Edward Solon Hagedorn ang naglagay sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa sa mapa ng turismo,” Damasco added.

Another resolution was to request the COMELEC and the House of Representatives to hold a special election for the position of 3rd congressional district representative, a position that will be left vacant for months after with the late Congressman’s passing as the House is currently adjourned and will remain so until the next session on November 16.

Hagedorn’s contribution to Puerto Princesa City included the declaration of Puerto Princesa Underground River as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature, the establishment of the city baywalk, and the construction of the city coliseum and the new city hall.

Hagedorn’s memorial is open for public viewing in the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral only for today, October 4, from 10am to 10pm.