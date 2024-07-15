The city government is currently looking for an investor to fund its viaduct project due to the worsening traffic situation in Puerto Princesa.

One potential candidate they had in mind was business tycoon Ramon Ang. However, they have learned that his focus is currently directed towards other ventures.

“Kararating ko lang galing ng Manila kahapon (July 14), nilakad ko yong reclamation natin sa Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), at saka sinubukan kong hanapin si Mr. Ramon Ang, yong presidente ng San Miguel. Nakarating din ako sa opisina ng San Miguel, tinulungan ako ni Col. Ariel Querubin na sana makausap si Ramon Ang,” Bayron said during Monday’s flag raising ceremony at the City Hall.

“Sinabi ko rin kay Ariel kung anong ang lakad ko, pero pagkatapos namin mag-usap, on the way ako,[ang sabi] niya, pinuntahan niya na si Ramon Ang—ang sabi sa kanya, ‘Hindi muna tayo mag-i-involve dyan kasi marami tayong inaasikaso.’ Yong nilalakad natin, sana pondohan niya yong viaduct natin dahil lumalala na yong traffic natin,” the mayor added.

The 10.2-kilometer viaduct was supposed to have started construction in 2022 under the Build! Build! Build! program of former President Rodrigo Duterte through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), but up to now, nothing has been heard about it except for what Bayron said today.

It’s projected to have four lanes, bike lanes on both sides, sidewalks, and guardrails, among others. It will be constructed along the baywalk, passing through Barangay San Pedro and Sandiwa, and will end in Barangay Sicsican.

The DPWH stated in 2021 that only its feasibility study had been completed.

Meanwhile, Bayron said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has temporarily stopped issuing permits to reclamation projects across the country, although there are exemptions.

The city government wants to reclaim the Quito/Cuyito area to prevent former dwellers from reoccupying it again.

“Palagay ko makakakuha naman tayo,” he said. — Celeste Anna Formoso