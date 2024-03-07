The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that nearly all highly-urbanized cities outside the National Capital Region, with Puerto Princesa City topping the list, exhibited faster economic growth than the national gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022.

The PSA revealed the results of the Provincial Product Accounts (PPA) for the first time on Tuesday, March 5, covering 17 pilot regions outside the National Capital Region (NCR), encompassing 82 provinces and 17 HUCs from November to December 2023.

Based on the report, these cities are poised to sustain their growth momentum until resources are fully utilized.

Puerto Princesa City emerged as the fastest-growing highly urbanized city, with its economy expanding by 14.7% in 2022.

Following closely were Tacloban City, with 13.8% growth, and Lapu-Lapu City, with 13.2%.

Davao City led in terms of its contribution to the national GDP, holding a share of 2.5% in 2022. Other cities making significant contributions include Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, and Baguio, with shares of 1.5%, 1.3%, and 0.8%, respectively.

President, and Chief Economist of Oikonomia Advisory & Research, Inc., John Paolo R. Rivera, underscored that leveraging technology and innovation to manage challenges like population growth, job opportunities, and environmental degradation is crucial to sustaining this growth.

Rivera also said that the rapid growth of HUCs is attributed to their substantial room for expansion compared to the NCR, coupled with abundant resources.