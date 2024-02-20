The city government of Puerto Princesa launched and initiated groundbreaking ceremonies for 48 various infrastructure projects from February 14 to 18, an endeavor they named Big Bang 2024.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said that among these were the groundbreaking for the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipinong (4PH) Housing Program in Brgy. Irawan, attended by guests from the Department of Social Housing and Development (DHSUD), Social Housing Financing Corporation (SHFC), and other national government representatives.

Over ₱400 million were allocated for the projects, and it is expected that in the Big Bang, an additional ₱300 million will be provided for new projects.

“Mahalaga na ang mga prokyetong ito ay maramdaman, hindi lamang sa kabayanan kundi maging ang mga kasulok-sulukang mga lugar,” he said.

“Importante rin na sa pamamagitan ng mga ito ay mas maging madali at komportable ang ating pamumuhay sa pang-araw-araw. Siyempre, para ito sa mga tagapagmana ng lungsod, itong ating mga kabataan kaya sinasama natin sila,” he said.

The Big Bang launchings also signified the start of additional infrastructure projects, including the completion of the Salvacion Public Market, the establishment of Standard Day Care Centers across several barangays, and the paving of numerous roads in the downtown area.

In parallel, the inauguration of three major stations of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) in Barangays Luzviminda, San Rafael, and Macarascas took place, which also saw the deployment of police personnel to these locations.

Additionally, the ceremony marked the beginning of the construction of a dormitory in Barangay San Rafael, along with the application of asphalt overlays on the roads of Barangays San Pedro and San Miguel.

He further highlighted the importance of empowering Puerto Princesa’s youth, particularly emphasizing the students from various academies who stand to benefit directly from these initiatives.

In all these city government activities, Mayor Lucilo Bayron underscored the critical need to meet the demands of the populace, catering to both rural and urban sectors.