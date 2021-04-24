Puerto Princesa land transport terminal operation temporarily suspended



The operation of the Puerto Princesa Land Transportation Terminal (PPLTT) has been suspended for one week, in keeping with the hard lockdown of Barangay San Jose where the terminal is located.



The City Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (CIATF) pointed this out during its press conference on Thursday. Included in the restrictions within the critical zones in Puerto Princesa City are the operation of the public terminals, airports and seaports based on the National Inter-Agency Task Force Memorandum Circular No. 2.



“Kapag ang isang lugar ay nasa ilalim ng critical zone at ito mayroong public terminals, seaports and airports ito ay pansamantalang isasara. Sinabi na na walang papasok doon sa critical zone maliban na lang kung pasok kayo doon sa tatlo – medical emergency, passing through o ang point of destination talaga ay palabas, at APOR,” Atty. Norman Yap, City IMT spokesperson, stated Thursday.



He clarified, however, that public transportation is not suspended within the critical zone.

“Ang implikasyon niyan ay masuspend ang terminal kung sakali pero, ang tandaan natin na ‘yong public transport mismo ay hindi nakasuspende kasi paano makakalabas pasok ang mga APOR natin at ‘yong may quarantine pass kung wala naman tayong public transpo within that zone,” he explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts