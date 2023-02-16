Puerto Princesa City is looking forward to establishing partnership with Kota Kinabalu as hopes of having direct flights between the two cities back through MASwings, in a bid to widen tourism, culture and arts trade.

The twinning agreement was reportedly broached by Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron when a team from Sabah led by Political Secretary to the Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Dr. Roland Chia paid a courtesy visit last February 8

Together with Chia were Malaysia Maritime Silk Route Research Society key president Prof. Datuk Dr. Wilson Yong Tung Yung; Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Business Council (BEBC) Sabah deputy chairman Datuk James Lim; and Malaysia Maritime Silk Route Research Society Forum chairman Dr Damian Lee.

The Malaysian delegates were in town for the BIMP East Asean Growth Area International Research Conference organized by the Palawan State University (PSU) on February 9.

During the meeting, Bayron said he is looking forward to the revival of the Puerto Princesa-Kota Kinabalu flights and for MASwings to open new routes in the region to enhance culture and arts exchange between the two cities.

“Puerto Princesa and Kota Kinabalu complement each other well in the fields of tourism, culture and arts,” Bayron was quoted in saying by the The Borneo Post.

“Integrating the strengths of both cities and launching more flight routes will greatly benefit both Puerto Princesa and Kota Kinabalu,” he added.

Bayron also stated that as Palawan’s population nears one million, investors could consider setting up more business establishments such as slaughterhouses for poultry and other halal meat products to be able to stabilize supplies to the local markets and surrounding areas.

Chia meanwhile said he will relay the sisterhood proposal to the State Government of Malaysia.

He said the State Government welcomes sincere and pragmatic cooperations and expects more visits and interactions with Puerto Princesa, adding that the initial meeting has inspired possibilities and opportunities for collaborations and exchanges.

About Post Author