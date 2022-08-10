- Advertisement by Google -

Puerto Princesa government officials participated in the 70.3 Ironman Philippines exhibit, which began on August 4 in The Mactan Newtown township in Cebu City, to promote and invite participants to the “Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa” event, which will take place here in November this year.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron, City Tourism Department (CTD) head Demetrio Alvior Jr., and other city tourism and sports officials led the delegation to the exhibit to demonstrate why Puerto Princesa is worthy of hosting the triathlon on November 13.

CTD senior operations officer and promotions marketing chief Michie Hitosis-Meneses said the organizers of Ironman 70.3 Philippines provided a booth for Puerto Princesa to campaign for the city as the venue of the next triathlon race.

Meneses said the booth’s design included various tourist spots in the city and displayed products, such as those made of cashew nuts, and the South Sea pearl.

She said that Bayron personally flew to Cebu City to witness the Ironman Cebu and to learn how to improve the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa for the triathletes who would compete in November, which is also the period when the Puerto Princesa Underground River Day celebration would take place.

The exhibit in Cebu ended on August 7, 2022. (PIA)

