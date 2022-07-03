The Sitio Sabang, Barangay Cabayugan paddle boat tour adventure is being offered by the City Tourism Department (CTD) to residents and visitors from around the world who have not yet visited the site, which is known for its old-growth mangrove forest and bird-watching opportunities.

CTD chief Demetrio Alvior Jr., said the area which covers a unique mangrove ecosystem, shouldn’t be overlooked as a short detour along the way to the Underground River.

“Ito ay isang uri ng tour kung saan makikita ninyo ang ating mga century-old mangrove trees. Ito rin ay isang area kung saan the best magkaroon ng bird watching at matuto ng boat paddling,” Alvior said, citing it is also Puerto Princesa’s learning site for planting mangroves.

(On this kind of tour, you will encounter mangrove trees that are more than a century old. Additionally, it is a location where you can learn to paddle a boat and is best for bird watching.)

Sabang Mangrove Paddle Boat Tour in Barangay Cabayugan. (Screenshot from Turismo Dadi)

In order to help maintain and preserve its mangroves, tourists who join the tour will be required to plant mangrove trees.

Monkeys, sawa or pythons, the mangrove snake binturan, monitor lizards, endangered birds, and other animal species can be found in the place because of its preserved ecosystem.

“Nagkakahalaga lang ng P350 kada tao ang inyong pag-tour sa Sabang mangroves. Sasakay na kayo ng bangka, meron na kayong boatman na mag-a-assist sa inyo at wala kayong gagawin kundi mag-enjoy lamang sa magandang tanawin,” he said.

(The Sabang mangroves trip costs P350 for each passenger. You will travel in a paddle boat with a boatman helping you, and all you will do is take in the surroundings.)

Children 3-5 years old are free of charge, he said. Food is also not going to be a problem because Sabang has restaurants and other food establishments where refreshments can be bought.

A monkey resting on a mangrove tree root in the river.

Alvior said visitors from outside Palawan should contact authorized tour operators, while locals should go directly to Sabang to arrange their trips with the community-based sustainable tourism (CBST) association that manages the site.

He claimed that visiting tour locations run by CBST associations will help to give them employment possibilities while guests enjoy.

For inquiries, contact Celestino Santander at 0935 689 3919.