Puerto Princesa mayor Lucilo Bayron congratulated volunteers and city health workers for inoculating more than 20,000 individuals during the three-day National Vaccination Day rollout in a flag ceremony on Monday.

Bayron stated that because of the rollout, more city residents are receiving their doses and there is decreased vaccine hesitancy. He added that the city government was given a target of 5,000 inoculations. The target was initially set to 13,000 a day, according to city health officer Dr. Ric Panganiban.

“Ang target na binigay sa atin ay 5,000 a day, so 15,000 for three days. Ang nabakunahan ay nasa 22,000. At ang maganda, tuloy-tuloy na ang ating pagbabakuna. Dati hirap tayo, ang hesistancy medyo mataas,” he said.

“Maraming mga tumulong dito, mga iba’t-ibang agencies, mga bakunador. Nakiisa rin ang ating mga mamamayan dito sa ating vaccination. So congratulations sa ating vaccination team City Health [Office],” he added.

The Puerto Princesa Covac also reported a total of 22,485 jabs for the three-day duration of the National Vaccination Day. The mass vaccination rollout began on Monday, November 29, and was set to end on December 1. It was then extended to December 3 by the national government to increase the number of inoculations.

Bayron also noted that COVID-19 active cases in Puerto Princesa are steadily going down, and stated that he remains hopeful that cases will be at less than 100 by Christmas.

“As of yesterday, mayroon na lang tayo 195 active cases. Pero itong COVID, pag bumababa, dahan-dahan, pag tumataas, bigla-bigla. Kaya siguro, mga by Christmas, o by New Year, less than 100 na lang. Kaya sana makiisa ang lahat para tuloy-tuloy [ang pagbaba ng cases],” he said.