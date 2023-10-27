Puerto Princesa City is among the nine partner cities of the U.S. that will benefit from a new five-year project worth P625 million, launched as a fresh initiative with the Philippine government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The launch took place today, October 27, to aid in the economic development of Puerto Princesa, as well as Batangas, Legazpi, Iloilo, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, and Zamboanga.

The five-year Urban Connect Project funded by USAID will support capacity-building programs and provide technical assistance to help these places develop flourishing economic centers.

Ryan Washburn, mission director of USAID Philippines, said the U.S. government intends to develop the ability of these cities and their surrounding communities as partners in development, making them not only centers of growth in the economy but also models of inclusivity and innovation.

“The Urban Connect Project fosters sustainability and resilience and ensures that no one is left behind as these cities progress,” Washburn said.

USAID will collaborate closely with the local governments of partner cities to stimulate growth in businesses, streamline the business permit system, strengthen public financial management, promote e-governance transition, and enhance neighboring city collaboration.

Aside from economic progress, the project will improve health and education services, boost climate resilience and disaster preparedness, and advocate for gender equality and social inclusion.

The launch, which coincided with World Cities Day on October 31 and the Philippines’ Local Government Month, brought together partners and representatives from the private sector, supporting agencies, and the Philippines’ national and local governments, led by DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos and Anti-Red Tape Authority Director General Ernesto Perez.

Abalos believes that the assistance through USAID’s Urban Connect Project will complement their vision of building competitive, resilient, socially-protective, and safe local government units.

“We believe that USAID’s Urban Connect Project will complement and can help in further supplementing the efforts not only of DILG but also of other government agencies in enhancing public service delivery and advancing local economic development,” Abalos said.

The new partnership builds on the gains of USAID’s ongoing Cities Development Initiative (CDI), which has helped introduce key economic reforms and boosted the competitiveness of its pilot cities such as Batangas, Iloilo, and Cagayan de Oro.

USAID’s Urban Connect Project also aligns with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and supports the U.S. government’s goal to boost the country’s regional competitiveness in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting inclusive and resilient economic growth.