Puerto Princesa City has been chosen as a site for a Philippines-Korea project to monitor air quality and enhance related plans and policies.

This comes after the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed on August 2 a cooperation agreement for the Pan-Asia Partnership for Geospatial Air Pollution Information and the Pandora Asia Network (PAPGAPI-PAN) project.

The P12.6 million ($230,000) partnership is aimed at monitoring the Philippines’ air quality using data from the Geostationary Environment Monitoring Spectrometer (GEMS) and Pandora. This collaboration not only increases national capacity but also bridges the data gap in the country for a better understanding of air pollution and monitoring.

PhilSA Director General Dr. Joel Joseph Marciano, Jr. said in a statement that PAPGAPI-PAN is an initiative focused on technology transfer, data-sharing, and capacity building related to air pollution. It utilizes data from the GEMS on Korea’s GEO-KOMPSAT-2B satellite, complemented by ground-based remote sensing instruments known as Pandora.

In February 2020, the Republic of Korea launched GEMS, the world’s inaugural geostationary satellite sensor dedicated to air quality monitoring. This groundbreaking technology offers the capability to monitor air pollution levels on an hourly basis across nearly twenty countries in Asia, with the Philippines being one of them

Marciano stated that the project would empower them to merge both satellite and ground measurements, offering a holistic perspective on the Philippines’ air quality.

“Air quality can significantly affect the health and quality of life of people everywhere. Satellites and measurements from space provide additional perspectives that complement and enhance ground measurements and existing air quality monitoring initiatives in our country,” Marciano said.

“PhilSA welcomes the cooperation with Korea and the signing of the ROD as timely and meaningful developments especially as we celebrate the very first Philippine Space Week and the 4th anniversary of PhilSA and the Philippine Space Act this month,” he added.

The Pandora instruments are anticipated to be set up in the country by the end of the year. They will become a part of the Pandonia Global Network (PGN), which aggregates Pandora data globally, delivering real-time, standardized, calibrated, and validated air quality data.

He said this endeavor aims to bridge information voids, fostering more evidence-based policymaking to address air quality concerns in the Philippines. Both KOICA and PhilSA will collaboratively extend technical and operational assistance to realize the project in the designated locations.

Puerto Princesa City was chosen as a Pandora site with the Manila Observatory in Quezon City, Metro Manila. Both were selected considering their existing infrastructure, logistics, and scientific merit.

These proposed sites were pinpointed to encompass a range of air pollutant concentrations, such as nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter. This was based on historical data gathered from both ground and satellite observations across the country.

Meteorological parameters such as rainfall and cloud cover are also considered in the selection process. Other candidate sites for potential additional Pandora instruments include Ilocos Norte, and Cebu City.

The Pandora instrument’s measurements of air pollutants will complement observations from GEMS, ensuring air quality monitoring across the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific region. GEMS, with its sensor and orbit, can capture measurements of pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone, formaldehyde, and particulate matter at hourly intervals.

KOICA Country Director, Kim Eunsub, stressed that the project underscores the significant role of space science and technology in the socio-economic progress of the country. He expressed confidence that this partnership would bolster PhilSA’s commitment to national security, space research, and climate change management.

The initiative is a joint effort among several entities, including KOICA, PhilSA, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Korea National Institute of Environmental Research (NIER), and Korea Environment Corporation (KECO).

The collaboration aims to fortify the robust and evolving bond between the Philippines and Korea by exchanging satellite air quality data, adopting best practices from GEMS data utilization and technology, conducting joint research, and ensuring the project’s successful execution.