With the assistance of the Department of Tourism (DOT), Puerto Princesa’s tourism industry is optimistic about the resumption of direct air connections from Hong Kong and South Korea.

There is optimism that these air routes, which were temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will soon be reinstated to facilitate a swift economic recovery.

In an interview on Friday, June 23, the head of the City Tourism Office (CTO), Demetrio Alvior Jr., emphasized the considerable impact that the resumption of these direct flights would have on Puerto Princesa’s economy in the post-pandemic era.

“The DOT has been continuously providing assistance to us. In fact, we are consistently in discussions with Jeju, and it seems like they are really interested. Since there is a daily flight from Jeju to Taiwan, they might consider using that route—Jeju, Taiwan, Puerto Princesa,” said Alvior.

He predicted that by providing convenient travel options, these flights will attract a surge of visitors from Hong Kong and South Korea, two countries renowned for their travel enthusiasm.

These direct flights, he added, will play a significant role in revitalizing the city’s tourism industry and fostering economic expansion.

Alvior stated that there are ongoing discussions with Jeju regarding the possibility of establishing a new route via Taiwan in order to satisfy the demand for direct flights, taking into account the preferences of travelers.

He explained that travelers from Jeju have expressed reluctance to endure the 18-hour voyage to Puerto Princesa via Manila.

In addition to its effect on tourism, Alvior emphasized the significant business and trade opportunities that would result from the reinstatement of these air connections.

Hong Kong and South Korea are important gateways for investors, entrepreneurs, and professionals, allowing them to explore and participate in economic activities in Puerto Princesa. This, in turn, would foster development and contribute to the city’s overall growth.

“What we desire is for them to visit us, discover investment opportunities, as this would not only contribute to the city’s economy but also benefit the residents of Puerto Princesa who rely on tourism revenues,” he added.

Alvior noted that the benefits of increased tourism and business travelers extend to multiple sectors in Puerto Princesa, including hospitality, transportation, cuisine, and retail.

Tigerair resumed its direct flights to Puerto Princesa, which had been temporarily suspended in April due to tensions between Taiwan and China.

The inaugural flight of the low-cost airline brought in 160 passengers from Taipei, signifying a milestone for the city’s tourism industry. He personally welcomed the visitors, including European tourists.

“We are pleased that this direct air link has resumed, even if it’s only until October, as Taiwanese visitors also rely on the peak season,” he said.