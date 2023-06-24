Residents of Puerto Princesa City once again gathered to show their love for the environment as they participated in the 30th Pista Y Ang Cagueban (Feast of the Forest) by planting trees in different areas of the city at daybreak today, June 24.

However, this year’s Pista is different compared to previous activities and is being dubbed as the “urban edition,” with the city government choosing to conduct the tree planting activity in the poblacion area.

The sites for the Pista urban edition included the Holy Trinity University Tiniguiban campus, Seminario de San Jose in Barangay Tiniguiban, Plaza Cuartel, and the premises of schools in the poblacion area of the city. The City Environment and Natural Resources Office prepared around 6,000 seedlings of different tree species.

Last year, the Pista was held in seven rural barangays in the north of the city, which were severely affected by Typhoon Odette in 2021.

Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron explained that the urban edition of the Pista was conceptualized by the City ENRO to help mitigate the effects of climate change and address the urban heat island.

He also mentioned that the reported increase in the heat index in the city prompted the City ENRO to propose holding the Pista in the poblacion area.

The concentration of people in urban areas and the growing number of concrete structures that absorb heat during the daytime and release it at night have contributed to the rise in temperature, he added.

“[So] this is the right time that we hold Pista y ang Cagueban urban edition. We don’t need to wait for the time that the urban area gets overpopulated just like in Metro Manila before we take actions so now, we have to start,” Bayron said..

The mayor also stated that the urban edition of the Pista can be attributed as an offshoot of the city government’s urban forestry program at the Balayong People’s Park.

Furthermore, Bayron mentioned that the urban edition of the Pista will continue as long as there are areas that can be planted with trees.

He emphasized that planting trees in the urban area is an important activity because trees contribute significantly to lowering the heat index through shading, carbon dioxide sequestration, oxygen emission, and groundwater penetration.

“Hangga’t may matataniman tayo dito [sa poblacion ay gagawin natin] kasi nga ang ina-address natin ay yung urban heat island. Alam nating lahat yung benefits ng pagtatanim ng kahoy,” he said.

For his part, Palawan 3rd District Rep. Edward Hagedorn thanked the residents of Puerto Princesa for their unwavering support for the activity that has spanned three decades now.

“It has been three decades since we started this activity and I’m so happy that through the years, the support of the people of Puerto Princesa for this program has remained the same. This is really an important activity as it has become a model program throughout the country showing our unity in protecting our environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, as most of the sites are private lots, the City ENRO entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the lot owners, specifically HTU and Seminario de San Jose, for the use of the lots for planting trees. The MOA also included a process that will be followed if the schools need to use the tree planting site for other purposes.

“When the time comes that we will need the lot, we will have to inform the City ENRO one month before so that the trees planted will be relocated to another area,” Sr. Elenita Ocampo, HTU president said.

“The City ENRO will then look for a suitable area for relocation so that nothing will be put to waste but for the meantime that we are not using the lot, it is good that it is planted with trees, Ocampo added.