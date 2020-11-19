Puerto Princesa gov’t to clamp down on tricycles traversing major roads

Lawyer Arnel Pedrosa, city administrator, said that local officials will crack down on violators upon its implementation on Monday.

The city government will clamp down on tricycles traversing major roads in the city starting Monday (November 23).

Lawyer Arnel Pedrosa, city administrator, said that local officials will crack down on violators upon its implementation on Monday.

“Manghuhuli na sila [simula Monday],” Pedrosa clarified in a text message to Palawan News.

Any person found violating the ordinance will be penalized:

* 1st offense – P500

* 2nd offense – P1,500

* 3rd offense – P3,000

* If a person still violates after his 3rd offense, he will be fined P5,000 with possible cancellation of the franchise

The City Traffic Management Office (CTMO), in an advisory issued on Tuesday, said it will implement the tricycle ban along national roads in the city pursuant to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), through Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-036 issued by secretary Eduardo Año on February 19.

Tricycles will no longer be allowed along:

* Rizal Avenue from Roxas Street to Lagan Street

* North national highway from Junction 1 (Capitol) up to Santol Road in Barangay San Jose

* South national highway from Junction 3 (Adventist Hospital) up to Taylor Road in Barangay Tiniguiban

Tricycled will be allowed to traverse:

* Malvar Street

* Portions of Rizal Avenue starting from port area to Roxas Street vice versa

* Portions of Rizal Avenue from Lagan Road to Canigaran

* From Abanico Road to Crocodile Farm in Barangay Inagawan

Three-wheeled vehicles may also be allowed to cross the following national highway:

* Sandoval street crossing J. Rizal Avenue

* Roxas Street crossing J. Rizal Avenue

* Burgos Street crossing J. Rizal Avenue

* Valencia Street crossing J. Rizal Avenue

* H. Mendoza crossing J. Rizal Avenue

* Lacao Street crossing J. Rizal Avenue

* From Malvar Road crossing San Pedro National Highway going to Wescom Road (vice versa)

* From Libis road crossing San Pedro National Highway going to Pineda road (vice versa)

* From Castro Road crossing San Pedro National Highway going to Lanzanas Road (vice versa)

* From Pagayona Road crossing Puerto Princesa City south national highway in Barangay San Jose going to New Public Market Road (vice versa)

* From Manga St. (Caabay Road) crossing Puerto Princesa City south national highway in Barangay San Jose going to Evangista Street or Dandal Road (vice versa)

Trikes traversing Abanico going to Barangay Inagawan will be allowed along the national highway but only on the outer lanes, as there was no “alternate route”.

A tricycle may traverse or pass through in all thoroughfares in the city, including national roads in case of emergency.

Previously, the DILG issued three memorandum circulars (MC) ordering the implementation of the trike ban — MC No. 2007-01 dated January 2, 2007; MC No. 2011-68 dated May 19, 2011; and MC No. 2020-4.

City ordinance No. 94-2020, which was passed by city councilor Elgin Damasco, former transportation committee, was supposed to start in March 2020, but was reprieved by city mayor Lucilo Bayron in view of the pandemic crisis.

(With a report from Jeshyl Guiroy)

