The city government is “likely” to mandate anti-COVID vaccinations among public and private employees, following the recent recommendations by national government officials.

This measure is part of the national Inter-Agency Task Force’s (IATF) Resolution No. 148-B, which states that companies and government agencies located in areas with sufficient vaccine supplies should require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, provided that they are eligible health-wise.

Likewise, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Eduardo Año said on Tuesday that local government units (LGUs) do have the authority to impose mandatory vaccinations among their constituents.

City administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa told Palawan News on Wednesday that city mayor Lucilo Bayron may issue an executive order (EO) that will require the eligible population, especially public and private employees, to be vaccinated.

“Maari[ng mag-issue si Mayor]. Baka next week na,” he said in a text message.

Likewise, Luis Evangelista, head of the provincial Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), said that labor guidelines will be following the national IATF resolution for the meantime, since the national office has not yet issued additional guidelines mandating employers to require vaccinations among their staff.

“IATF reso is enough for that matter for the meantime,” Evangelista said in a text message.

He also stated in a previous interview that employers and establishments are free to create their own internal policies that mandate inoculation among their employees.

The IATF resolution recommending mandatory inoculation states that all establishments and employers, public or private, should instill mandatory vaccination among their employees. Those who refuse to be vaccinated will not be terminated, but will be required to undergo regular RT-PCR or antigen testing at their own expense.