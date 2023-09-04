The sports festival will include group events and various contests for the city government workers, such as volleyball, table tennis, and chess, along with culminating activities on September 29, including an event for Mr. and Ms. CGPP.

Earlier today, at the flag-raising ceremony, workers from the city government office celebrated the start of Civil Service Month with a short race across the city hall grounds to raise their team’s banner on the flagpoles, with the red team coming out first.

With the theme of “Transforming public service in the next decade: honing agile and future-ready servant-heroes”, the month-long celebration is also in line with promoting Puerto Princesa City as a sports tourism center.

City Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced during the ceremony that Atty. Karen Mae Sarinas-Baydo of Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) will be visiting the city mayor’s office this week to talk about the Save the Bays program and the Puerto Princesa’s foray into sports tourism as well as ecotourism.

The Philippine Councilors League week is also celebrated this first week of September.