The city government of Puerto Princesa has moved a step closer to establishing an integrated community fishport facility.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced Monday that he recently met with Atty. Glen A. Pangapalan, the acting general manager of the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA), and officials from the Frabelle Group of Companies.

He informed them during the meeting that the city is pushing for the establishment of a regional fishport in the city.

He then instructed City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) head, Engr. Jovenee Sagun, to prepare an executive order for the creation of a Technical Working Group (TWG) that will facilitate and prepare the required documents.

“Kasi sila mag-o-organize din ng TWG at magkakaroon ng joint meeting para i-push ito at apurahin yung requirements para magkaroon na ng katuparan yung ating integrated fishport. This will support yung ating food security kasi laging merong processed na isda dyan, pwede ring isama yung gulay dahil merong cold storage,” Bayron said during the flag raising ceremony on Monday morning.

“Maliban doon, maraming livelihood and employment opportunities na mao-open sa mga kababayan natin,” he added.

Last March, Bayron also announced that a Korean firm has pledged to support the establishment of the fishport in the city.