The 2nd Platoon of the Puerto Princesa City Mobile Force Company (2nd PPCMFC) inaugurated its new building station on Thursday in Barangay Napsan.

The building’s construction was supported by the city government, led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron, in an effort to bring police protection services to west coast residents.

According to P/Lt. Alan delos Santos, platoon leader of the 2nd PPCMFC, their new station can also aid in preventing unscrupulous individuals from entering the city through the area.

“Tinitingnan namin na makapaglagay ng border control checkpoint sa boundary dito [sa Aborlan-Napsan] para maharang ang lahat ng mga ilegal na susubukang pumasok sa Puerto Princesa,” Delos Santos said.

“Magiging madali na din ang pagbibigay natin ng responde kapag may mga kailangan ng tulong,” he added.

Meanwhile, Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson P/Cpt. Maria Victoria Iquin said they are still waiting for personnel from the Police Regional Office (PRO) 4B as additional force.

“[Maliban dito] sa mobile force natin. Ang sa tatlong karagdagang Police stations (PS3, PS4, PS5) hinihintay pa natin ang mga pulis natin galing sa region. Ang mga ffices na yan will be provided ng City Government,” Pahayag ni Iquin.

Previously, Mayor Bayron announced the construction of additional police stations in the city to get police services closer to the public, especially in the outlying barangays of Napsan, Luzviminda, Macarascas, and San Rafael.

