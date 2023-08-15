The city government has illuminated 14 streetlights in Purok Prutas, Sitio Bucana-Matahimik, Barangay Iwahig, enhancing safety, mobility, economy, and community bonds.

Residents of the area expressed their gratitude on Saturday, August 12, for the newly installed streetlights by crafting and displaying placards to convey their appreciation.

City information officer Richard Ligad told Palawan News on Tuesday that the initiative is deemed immensely valuable, as it not only ensures the safety of those residing in the locality but also provides illumination for businesses that operate during the evening hours.

“Magiging ligtas na ang biyahe doon sa area dahil maliwanag na at naipailawan na ang mga streetlights natin. Ang hiling lang natin sa pamahalaang panlungsod ay ingatan natin ito at bantayan natin,” Ligad said.

Purok President Juvy Pobreza expressed gratitude, as their street area has been prioritized for lighting.

“Sobrang salamat po kasi lumiwanag na rin itong lugar namin at alam namin na hindi ito maisasakatuparan kung wala ang suporta ninyo mayor at ni kapitan,” Pobreza expressed.

Ryan Abueme, the captian of Brgy. Matahimik, also extended his thanks, especially since a significant number of his residents reside in Bucana and will also benefit from the new streetlights.

Barangay captain Yolly Evangelista of Iwahig, on the other hand, hopes that other parts of their community could also be illuminated, along with improvements to the drainage system and road infrastructure.

On this, Mayor Lucilo Bayron said he will check the possibility as it is already BSKE in the following days.

“Titingnan natin kung maihahabol natin ito bago pa ang election ban. Pero mukhang kakayanin naman na masimulan natin, basta ang hiling ko lang rin ay masiguro ang inyong patuloy na pagsuporta sa aking mga protekto,” Bayron said.