A diverse set of individuals, groups, and businesses, were recognized for their contributions across various categories in the 2024 Mayor’s Award held Sunday, March 3, at the City Coliseum as part of Puerto Princesa’ 152nd Founding Anniversary and 20th Balayong Festival.

The awards ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements in arts and culture, social services, sports, business, environmental protection, agriculture, youth development, among others.

Here is the list of awardees:

Arts & Culture:

Group Category: Rurungan sa Tubod Foundation

Group Category: Art on the Move

Social Services:

Posthumous: VADM Higinio “Buddy” Mendoza, Jr. PCGA

Group Category: Palawan Masonic Lodge No. 99 Academe/Education:

Individual Category: Mr. Floyd A. Socrates

Individual Category: Hon. Jocelyn Sundiang-Dilig Sports:

Posthumous: Conreylito “Coach Toyzkie” S. Dalisay Indigenous People/Group:

Group Category: Magayen it Buenavista Multi-Purpose Cooperative Tourism Development:

Group Category: Javenri Harvest Farm

Individual Category: Mr. Luzerino “Lui” Oliva, owner of Kalui Restaurant Business:

Top 5 Corporate/Juridical: Delta P, Incorporated (Rank 1),

NCCC Group of Companies (Rank 2),

Palawan Poultry Corporation (Rank 3),

Man of All Trades Inc. (Rank 4),

Go Gro Corporation (Rank 5)

Top 5 Single Proprietorship: Go, Bernardo Jr. Baris (Rank 1), Teng, William R. (Rank 2), Chua, Efren T. (Rank 3), Bautista, Teresita Garcia (Rank 4), Xu, Anita Cheng (Rank 5)

Top 5 Realty Taxpayers (Corporate): SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (Rank 1), Robinsons Land Corporation (Rank 2), WTEI Realty and Development Corporation (Rank 3), Sta. Lucia Land Inc. (Rank 4), Globe Telecom, Inc. (Rank 5)

Top 5 Realty Taxpayers (Individual): Dy Tecklo, Benedict L. (Rank 1), Go, Ferdinand C. (Rank 2), Abagat, Mosa B. (Rank 3), Saw, Erwin G. (Rank 4), Jara, Jeorgie T. (Rank 5) Environmental Protection:

Group Category: USAID Sustainable Intervention for Biodiversity Oceans and Landscapes (SIBOL) Agriculture:

Group Category: Irrigators’ Service Association of Inagawan Kamuning Inc.

Individual Category: Mr. Willy M. Macadangdang Centenarian Awardees:

Ildefonso Cervantes (Bgy. San Jose) Claudiana Tablazon (Bgy. Maningning) Cristita R. Nuevo (Bgy. Sta. Lourdes) Maria A. Carandang (Bgy. San Miguel) Nicanor Mendez (Bgy. Tiniguiban) Youth Development:

Group Category: Junior Public Administrators’ Association – Palawan State University Good Governance & Public Service:

Group Category: USAID – Cities for Enhanced Engagement and Governance (CHANGE) Project Religious:

Group Category: Religious Tertiary Capuchins of Our Lady Sorrows – Amigonian Religious (Friendship Home Fr. Luis Amigo) Law & Justice:

Group Category: Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Palawan Chapter

Individual Category: Atty. Susanne C. Lacson, President of Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Palawan Chapter Special Recognition:

Corporate: SM Group of Companies – Special Recognition for being a consistent Top 1 Taxpayer

Individual: Engr. Jeffrey H. de Castro – Top 4, December 2023 Chemical Technician Licensure Exam (CTLEI)

Individual: Engr. Godfrey Queron Correa – Rank 1, November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination

Individual: Manilyn Sayson – Top 6, September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (Elementary Level)

Individual: Benjardlyn Baconga Paala – Top 9, March 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (Elementary Level)

Individual: John Ronel Lagan Salvador – Top 3, 2022 Social Worker Licensure Examination

Individual: Marissa Toca Dondriano – Top 8, 2022 Social Worker Licensure Examination

Individual: Angela Ferrer Natividad – Top 8, 2022 Social Worker Licensure Examination

