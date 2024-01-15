Four employees of the Sangguniang Panlungsod who passed the 2023 Bar Examinations were presented with plaques of recognition on Monday for bringing honor to Puerto Princesa.

At the flag raising ceremony, Mayor Lucilo Bayron personally presented the plaques to Atty. Sherwin B. Ednilao, Atty. Leoven Victor D. Villaruz, Atty. Ranil G. Guarino, and Atty. Romar V. Miranda, all of whom hold positions as legislative staff and private secretaries within the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

“Gusto kong i-congratulate yong apat na lawyers natin. Hindi pa sila lawyer, nandito na sila, at hindi pa rin sila umaalis. May ibig sabihin yon—na magandang training ground itong city government of Puerto Princesa,” he said.

“Congratulations sa inyo, and thank you for staying with us,” added Mayor Bayron.

The four of them are among the 18 students from Palawan State University School of Law who successfully passed to become new lawyers.

After a special en banc session on December 5, the results of the September 2023 Philippine Bar Exam were made available online, a mere 48 working days after the demanding exams. Of the 10,387 law graduates who took part in the third digitalized and regionalized bar exams, only 3,812 passed.

The 2023 Bar exam, which had 96.26% turnout, was held on September 17, 20, and 24, 2023, in 14 local testing centers nationwide.