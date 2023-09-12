The city government of Puerto Princesa will hold a coordination meeting in preparation for its participation in the upcoming International Coastal Cleanup Day activity on September 16.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced on Monday, during their regular flag ceremony, that the city government has never missed participating in international cleanup efforts. The coordination meeting with various stakeholders is scheduled for Thursday, September 14.

This is an annual activity held every third Saturday of September, and it is joined by over 100 countries. The goal of the event is to remove trash from coastlines and waterways.

“Ever since nag-start yan di tayo nag-miss dyan,” Bayron said. Bayron initially discussed the activity during the coordination meeting for the fourth edition of the Save the Puerto Princesa Bays program.

He added that cleanup initiatives cannot be done alone by barangays covering those coastal areas but should be a joint effort with the entire community. “Susunod na salinlahi ang makikinabang. Magandang asset ito para sa city at sa mamamayan ‘yan,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city government will also inaugurate 28 city projects this week, which include some school buildings to benefit students in Puerto Princesa. (RPG/PIA Mimaropa-Palawan)