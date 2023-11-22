Mayor Lucilo Bayron has been officially notified by Emergency 911 National Office Executive Director Francis Fajardo regarding the need to set up the nationwide hotline number system in Puerto Princesa.

Bayron received the notification through a letter on Monday, November 20, from Fajardo.

“The Emergency 911 National Program is a flagship program of the Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Atty. Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr. with the support of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.,” Fajardo said in a two-page letter to Bayron.

City Administrator Arnel Pedrosa stated that he would discuss Fajardo’s letter with the mayor.

Additionally, he directed Earl Timbancaya, the chief of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), to prepare the remaining necessary requirements mentioned in Fajardo’s letter.

“It’s already in the mind of Mayor Bayron. He wants this kind of project. In fact, he is looking already at the old city hall building to convert it as the 911 Central Emergency and Rescue of the city,” Pedrosa said.

Timbancaya and two colleagues from the CDRRMO received comprehensive emergency skills training from 911.

Fajardo said that Bayron needs to provide a letter of intent along with an approved City Council resolution, which would be submitted to the 911 Central Office in Quezon City.

“Once we have received the intent and the resolution, we will go to Puerto Princesa city to meet up with the city mayor to discuss the matter so we can help in the establishment of 911 local headquarters,” Fajardo said.

He also stressed the need for a centralized 911 Emergency facility that would accommodate ambulances, fire trucks, police response teams, and ideally, speed boats for the coast guards, considering Puerto Princesa’s coastal location.

“Puerto Princesa City is qualified to establish the 911 Emergency because it is a highly-urbanized city already,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo explained that Executive Order No. 56, issued by President Rodrigo Duterte, called for the institutionalization of the Emergency 911 Hotline as the Nationwide Emergency Answering Point, replacing Patrol 117.

He further mentioned that the law stipulated, under Sections 3 and 4 of Rule VI in the Implementing Rules and Regulations of EO 56, the funding and other requirements necessary for local government units (LGUs) to establish their own local call center (LCC).