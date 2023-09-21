The city government is completing its preparations for its hosting of the World Table Tennis or WTT – Youth Contender scheduled on October 15 to 21.

Department heads involved in the preparations reported to city mayor Lucilo Bayron on Wednesday their progress in the preparation of the venue for the major international sporting event.

Engr. Aries Grande of the City Engineering Department presented an overview of the preparations, including the construction of the table tennis court, logistics, arrangements for special guests, accommodations, essential equipment, and other critical responsibilities of the city government to ensure the seamless execution of WTT.

The ongoing renovation of the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum, which will be the venue of the competition, was also discussed with the Engineering Department assuring that all necessary facilities will be ready before the competition.

According to the City Information Office, 12 countries have already registered for WTT twenty-four days prior to the competition. This includes confirmed entries are Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, England, The United States, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

The city government is expecting more participants signing up before the player registration window closes on October 4.

Mayor Bayron expressed confidence that hosting major national and international sporting events in the city will further strengthen “Sports Tourism,” attracting additional visitors to Puerto Princesa.

In partnership with the Philippine Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) Inc., the initiative follows the city’s hosting of the National Selection Road to 32nd SEA GAMES in Cambodia 2023″ in Puerto Princesa from February 22 to 26 of this year.