Puerto Princesa City is gearing up for the National MILO Marathon, which will be held on May 12.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron said Monday that a meeting last week was held with representatives from the National MILO Marathon to prepare for the third leg of the event.

“Ito ay isang national event—isa sa mga hinihintay nating sporting event,” Bayron said during the flag raising ceremony at City Hall.

The marathon started on April 7 in Laoag, Batangas, and Mandaue. The national finals will happen on December 1 in Cagayan de Oro.

This year’s highly anticipated MILO Marathon marks its 60th year of nurturing champions in sports and life. To commemorate this milestone, the event promises an unforgettable experience, with an expected turnout of 200,000 participants across 11 regions nationwide.

With added race categories, organizers said it offers fresh ways to enjoy the MILO Marathon, catering to both seasoned marathoners and beginners seeking new challenges.

From the thrilling 1k sprint for kids to the ultimate test of endurance in the 42k full marathon, the MILO Marathon provides opportunities for individuals to surpass their limits at every fitness level.