The city government is preparing for the second edition of the “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” project, scheduled to be held at the basketball court of Purok Isdang Bato in Barangay Bagong Silang on August 12.

This event follows the success of the first edition, which took place in Brgy. Mandaragat in mid-July, under the leadership of Mayor Lucilo Bayron, signifying an ongoing effort to protect the city’s bays from irreversible damage.

City information officer Richard Ligad stated that Mayor Bayron called for a special meeting on Monday, involving various sectors, to discuss the second edition of the project. During the meeting, Mayor Bayron outlined the objective of safeguarding several bays, especially Puerto Princesa Bay, Honda Bay, and Ulugan Bay, where there are informal settler communities.

Participants at the meeting had the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the program’s objective, which aims to protect and preserve the city’s waters, coastlines, and marine ecosystems.

“The registration for participants will begin at 4:30 a.m. on August 12, followed by an exciting Zumba session. The program will officially commence at 6:00 a.m., and it is expected to raise awareness among our residents about the current state of Puerto Princesa bays,” Ligad said.

The highlight of the event will be a three-hour-long simultaneous coastal clean-up, mudball throwing, and Scoop Basura Version 2.0. These activities promise to engage the participants while making a positive impact on the environment.

Furthermore, the Scoop Basura competition will offer prizes in three categories: men in uniform, barangay residents, and academia.

During the coordination meeting, Mandaragat barangay captain Gerry Abad expressed his gratitude for the program, stating that the residents have become more responsible in managing their waste, resulting in a noticeable improvement in cleanliness discipline.

The private group ECO-Lek, under Project Zacchaeus, also reaffirmed its commitment to support all of Bayron’s environmental initiatives for Puerto Princesa.

According to Ligad, the upcoming project is expected to be a resounding success, with various stakeholders coming together to work towards the common goal of preserving the city’s marine ecosystems. He added that through these collective efforts, Puerto Princesa will continue to lead the way in environmental conservation and sustainable practices.