Puerto Princesa City is gearing up to host the 11th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Friendship Games this December, with the local government already deep in preparations for the event.

City Tourism Department (CTD) chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said representatives from BIMP-EAGA recently visited to discuss the friendship games scheduled for December 1-5, as there are specific requirements that need to be met, particularly because most of the attendees will be Muslims.

One of the requirements is halal certification, which Puerto Princesa City and Palawan currently do not have. However, according to Alvior, they are already taking measures to address this issue before the friendship games.

“Ang medyo challenging lang sa atin ay sa mga manggagaling sa Muslim countries kasi wala talaga tayong halal restaurant dito na malaki. Pero may mga strategy na tayong gagawin,” he said, and one of these coordination with Muslim associations in the city.

(The only challenging part for us is accommodating those coming from Muslim countries since we don’t have a large halal restaurant here. However, we already have strategies in place to address this.)

On May 16, Commissioner Walter Torres of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) turned over the official friendship games flag to Mayor Lucilo Bayron. The ceremony was witnessed by PSC directors Anna Christine Abellana and Merlita Ibay, along with Violeta Dalunos and Atty. Gregorio Austria from the city government.

Alvior mentioned that the federation handling the friendship games initially wanted all food to be halal and uniformly served to all Muslim delegates, regardless of the hotel they are staying in.

Halal is an Arabic word meaning “permissible” or “allowed” under Islamic law. In the context of food and beverages, it refers to items that comply with the dietary requirements outlined in the Quran. The concept of halal extends beyond food to include other areas such as medications, cosmetics, and financial products, all of which must adhere to Islamic rules to be declared halal.

“Malaking event ito at medyo masilan, pero ito ay testing na din kung talagang gusto nating dumiretso ng talagang sports yong ano—seseryosohin natin. Kailangang nating dumiretso sa mga ganitong malalaki para makita natin kung ano pa ba yong kulang natin,” he said.

(This is a significant and somewhat delicate event, but it’s also a test to see if we are serious about advancing in sports. We need to participate in these major events to identify what we still lack and what needs improvement.)

When it comes to the question of whether the city can handle hosting large events like the BIMP EAGA Friendship Games, Alvior mentioned that the city has many new hotels.

Additionally, he says there are also Airbnbs, or short- and long-term homestays, available in Puerto Princesa.