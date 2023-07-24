The city government is gearing up for the “Balayong Tree Planting and Nurturing Festival 2023,” set to take place this Saturday, July 29, at the Balayong People’s Park in Barangay Sta. Monica.

The festivities already kicked off with the “Caraenan sa Dalan” at 4 p.m., running until 10 in the evening. This pre-event celebration delighted attendees with Filipino dishes, all at pocket-friendly prices.

The main event, scheduled to start at 5 a.m., will be a day filled with activities for registered participants. Among the highlights is the “Zumbalayong,” a dance led by the Konek Tibo group. The City Choir will showcase their voices as they lead the Doxology and the national anthem, Lupang Hinirang. The Banwa Dance and Arts and Batang Palaweńo DT will present a dance production.

Attendees will also be treated to recitals by the young participants of the free workshops for basic guitar, piano, and ukulele, under the guidance of Tropang Balayong. Moreover, the outdoor amphitheater will host an “art project” called “Kulturang Princesa Mural,” showcasing artistic expressions created collaboratively. Following this event will be the “ribbon-cutting” ceremony for the mini-library within the learning pod, known as “The Bookpod Project.”

Visitors can also enjoy various activities at the Laro’t Saya in the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex. For the kids, there will be book readings and a puppet show. At five in the evening, the media and music enthusiasts can get ready to rock and roll with the local bands at the “Konsiyerto sa Balayong,” featuring performances by the City Band, City Choir, Palawan Sounds Organizations, and Banw Dance & Arts.

The Balayong Tree Planting and Nurturing Festival has become an annual event in Puerto Princesa, celebrating the importance of environmental conservation and community engagement. It aims to plant and nurture more balayong trees, also known as the Palawan cherry blossoms, to preserve and enhance the city’s natural beauty and biodiversity.

This year’s festival promises to be a celebration of culture, arts, music, and nature—a true reflection of the city’s rich heritage and commitment to environmental sustainability. The event is expected to draw locals and visitors alike, coming together for a day of activities and a shared passion for the preservation of Puerto Princesa’s ecological treasures.