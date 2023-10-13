The city government of Puerto Princesa conducted a meeting with partner agencies and stakeholders on Thursday, October 12, to finalize preparations for the “5th Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” event scheduled for Saturday, October 14.

City Mayor Lucilo Bayron led the meeting, which included discussions on the program sequence. Assistant City Administrator Carlo Abogado presented the event’s schedule, while City Mayor’s Office Executive Assistant Andrew Manlawe highlighted the achievements from the first four activities.

The 5th episode of “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” will once again take place at Liberty Quimzon, Purok Seaside – 2, Barangay Bagong Sikat where everyone is encouraged to participate in the event.

Participants can look forward to a variety of activities, including EM Mudball Throwing, Coastal Cleanup, and the Scoop Basura version 2.0.

According to the city government, the event serves as a platform for raising awareness about the importance of preserving Puerto Princesa’s bays for future generations.