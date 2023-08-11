The city government is all set to host the 2nd episode of its “Save The Puerto Princesa Bay” program, scheduled for tomorrow, August 12. A final coordination meeting was held on Thursday among the offices and organizations involved in the activity.

Assistant City Administrator, Carlo Abogado, mentioned that the program will include a mudball throwing event, the Scoop Basura 2.0 contest, and a coastal clean-up.

Project Manager Dreu Manlawe explained that for the Scoop Basura 2.0 event, teams of 20 members each will compete to collect the highest volume of waste from the coast. This is unlike the previous iteration of the event where the outcome was based on weight.

“Ime-measure na natin by volume at hindi na weight,” said Manlawe.

This was done to clean up a larger area of waste since teams in the first implementation of the program focused on collecting heavier waste instead of cleaning broader areas.

Eco-kolek, a waste segregation team under Project Zacchaeus, will conduct an information campaign at the start of the event to promote proper waste separation and recycling at the household level. Eco-kolek is a grassroots operation that recently went house-to-house in Brgy. Bancao-bancao, assisting residents in collecting recyclables and segregating waste.

“Ang IEC na ito ay para magturo ang mga eco-warriors mismo kung papaano yung mga recyclables, kung paano siya maihiwalay,” said Shellemai Roa, head of the Eco-kolek team, on her plans for their mission to spread during the program.

“Pwede rin po nila ibigay ang mga recyclables sa ating mga eco-warriors, so that we can also help them na additional income nila yun,” she added.

Rey Tabang, an official from Brgy. San Pedro, reported that they have also been doing coastal-clean ups in preparation for San Pedro as the next spot for the third episode of the program.

“Ngayon po pag may basura na dadalhin yung high tide bawas na talaga, sa ibabaw na lang po iyon, madaling malinis. Kaya hindi kami makakasama sa mga Scoop Basura kasi di po namin maaabot yung minimum. Kasi pagkababa natin ng 26, konting-konti na lang yung makukuhang basura doon,” said Tabang.

As of August 10, registered teams competing in the Scoop Basura event were most of the uniformed personnel, and 14 groups from the various barangays participating in the event. The academe sector submitted only five groups for the Scoop Basura event as they prepare for the upcoming Brigada Eskwela program next week.

“Save The Bays” is the city’s response to the fourteenth United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal: conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas, and marine resources.

Registration for the event will start at 4:30 AM at Purok Isdang Bato, Brgy. Bagong Silang.